Ex-principal secy Azam Khan goes ‘missing’

Mohammad Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the former prime minister. Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Azam Khan, former principal secretary to the former prime minister, has been reported as missing or kidnapped since Thursday evening when he left his residence in F/6-3 and did not return.

On the other hand, there are claims that Khan has been arrested, though police disagreed.

When contacted, Islamabad IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir said: “Azam Khan has not been arrested by the police or any law enforcement agency.

However, a case has been registered by the police based on the complaint filed by Azam Khan’s nephew, Saeed Khan.

The police are obligated to locate him using all available resources and information.”

Saeed Khan submitted a written complaint to the Kohsar Police Station, urging appropriate legal action and the registration of an FIR regarding the missing or abduction of Azam Khan. Azam Khan is a serving officer of grade-22 in the Pakistan Administrative Service and formerly served as the principal secretary to then prime minister Imran Khan.