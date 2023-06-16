11,000 cops to join police force soon: IG

LAHORE:IG Punjab visited District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and addressed the promoted police officers and personnel of Lahore Police.

He said that the joining of 1,100 police officers in the investigation wing would improve the investigation matters. 11,000 young officials including 2,000 women with the latest training would become part of police force soon. IG Punjab said that the system of Punjab Safe City Authority Lahore has been fixed and now we are starting this project in other cities also. He said that we are improving the investigation mechanism in order to ensure quality investigation and timely justice. He said that after the formation of the service structure in CTD, the promotion procedure up to grade 19 has also been approved.

He reiterated that we also formulated promotion structure of wardens and patrolling police who were recruited in the past. All the pending promotions from 2009 to 2013 have been completed. He said that Rs1750 million are being spent on welfare and the health screening of the entire force has been completed.

Police perception being improved: IG

A delegation led by a representative of Transparency International (TI) Kashif Ali Sheikh visited the Central Police Office and called on Inspector General Police Punjab.

He presented concrete suggestions to IG Punjab by highlighting the positive character of police. IG Punjab also informed the delegation of Transparency about the working of Police Dashboard. He said that the police image was improved by Service and Protection Centres, 1787 Complaint Centre, Police Service Apps and Complaint Management System. He said that in the last five years, more than 13 million citizens had benefited from the police related facilities under the modern mechanism from the Police Service Centres and not a single case of corruption during the service delivery of the Police Service Centres was raised. He said that we are trying to change the outdated concept of police station culture and improve the overall perception of the police by using modern technology. He said that the Punjab Police is providing legal aid and guidance to the transgender and other vulnerable sections of the society in addition to maintaining law and order, suppressing criminals and protecting the life and property of the citizens. At the end of the meeting, Dr Usman Anwar also gave a commemorative souvenir of Punjab Police to Kashif Ali Sheikh.

WCLA team meets CCPO

A delegation from the Walled City of Lahore Authority held a meeting with CCPO Lahore here on Thursday. The delegation led by Kamran Lashari discussed the protection, security, and restoration of archaeological sites in Lahore with the CCPO and both shared ideas on enhancing security to combat drug abuse, mobile snatching, and theft in the areas surrounding Jahangir's Tomb, Shalimar Gardens, and Lahore Fort. The delegation expressed concerns regarding encroachments in the walled city, unregulated high-rise buildings, and unauthorised basement constructions. CCPO assured him of the police's full cooperation.

Nordic police delegation visits CPO

Nordic Police Liaison Officer Per Martin Bjartan and his delegation visited the Central Police Office (CPO) on Thursday. IG Punjab briefed the Norwegian police officer about the steps taken by the Punjab police for the security of foreign nationals. He said that IT-based policing is being promoted and strengthened in combating crime. DIG IT Ahsan Younis briefed the foreign delegation about the working of the dashboard of Punjab police. At the end of the meeting, commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation.