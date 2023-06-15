PU female students shine in Pink Games

LAHORE:Punjab University female students have participated in the Pink Games 2023 with their immense talent clinched a number of medals.

The students including Minahil, Tania, Saima, Shazma and Mahnoor got silver medal in Table Tennis (team event) while in Archery (individual event) Nighat Nazir, Khizra and Bisma Farooq obtained silver medal.

In Hockey (team event) Mariyam Hussain, Fiza sarwar, Jaweria Fatima, Ayesha, Nasreen, Mehwish Waris, Izza Jameel, Tahleel Fitima, Amna Haleem, Aqsa Javed, Nimra Ibrar, Zartasha Mahfooz, Bushra Riasat, Nabeela, Saba, Amna Taj, Sehar Younas and Shama Shehzadi clinched silver medal.

In Badminton (team event) Faryal, Sehar, Zainab Azam and Khadija Nasir got Gold medal while in Cricket (Team Event) Asma Amin, Sajal Ansari, Sadaf, Laraib, Amina Mubarak, Hifza Isfaq, Azka, Kainat Manzoor, Saira Jabeen, Khadija Zaib and Shiza Basharat obtained Silver medal.

In Athletics (individual event) Sunaiana Musawar clinched Gold medal in 100 m, 400 m, 800 m and 4x100 Relay obtained Gold medal while in Discuss Throw Noor us Saba also clinched Gold medal and Silver medal in Javelin Throw. Malika Shazadi and Sitara got Gold medals in 4x100 Relay, while Nadia Aisha also clinched Gold medal and Silver medal in 4x100 Relay and 800 M respectively.

Seminar on preparing theses

Punjab University College of Art & Design’s Department of Graphic Design has organised a seminar on ‘Syapa Ya Challenge’.

On this occasion, Chairman Department of Graphic Design Prof Israr Chishti, Design Director Vowel Communication Nadeem Wahid, Director Research Center Dr Ahmed Bilal, faculty members and students were present. In his address, Israr Chishti said that such activities instill in students a desire to explore new avenues. Nadeem Wahid said that he is a graduate from the same institution and the experiences here have helped him a lot in his professional life. Dr Bilal, the organiser of the seminar, said that the purpose of organising the seminar was to provide support to the students in preparing theses.

Condolence reference

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUWOA) has organised a condolence reference in memory of Secretary to Vice Chancellor Saleem Akhtar. On this occasion, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Registrar Tasneem Kamran, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, daughter of Saleem Akhter Ms Fatima, President PUOWA Dr Tauqeer, administrative officers and employees were present. In his address, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Saleem Akhtar was used to do his work on time and was committed to the principles of honesty and good faith in the performance of professional affairs. Tasneem Kamran said that he had an old relationship with late Akhtar and the deceased was always ready to help others. Fatima Saleem said that her father’s death is definitely a deep shock for her family, but he advised her mother and the children to always be strong.