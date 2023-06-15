The increase in pension of government employees by 17.5 per cent in the recent budget is a great injustice to the pensioners. Increase of salaries and pensions is usually proportionate, but in the current budget salaries have been increased by 30 to 35 per cent. This amount is quite sufficient given the current state of the economy, but the pensioners have been denied this relief without any logic or justification. This has led to resentment and frustration. It is worth remembering that government pensioners have contributed a lot and spent their lives for the betterment of the country. I request the prime minister, federal finance minister and all members of the lower and upper houses to look into the genuine needs of the pensioners and increase the pension by at least 30 per cent.
Tariq Majeed
Hyderabad
