PM to inaugurate IJP Road, kick-start 11th Avenue of Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate and break ground for different road projects of the federal capital and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Srinagar Highway-Seventh Avenue overhead bridge. Later, he will attend the opening ceremony of the reconstructed IJP Road and also perform the groundbreaking of 11th Avenue.

At the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from June 14. Ministers representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of his entourage.

The prime minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation, including trade, investment and energy. Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.

The Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters. Frequent leadership level exchanges highlight the bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.