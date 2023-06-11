Governor approves various appointments to varsities

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Saturday approved various appointments in different universities of the province as Chancellor.

According to the details, the governor approved the appointment of Maliha Ameen, an educationist, as a non-official member of the Board of Governors of Children's Library Complex (CLC) Punjab.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman also appointed Dr Humaira Majeed Khan as Dean of Pharmaceutical and Allied Health Sciences of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) for three years.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman nominated Deans of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Faculty of Education and Faculty of Law and Commerce, as Syndicate Members of Fatima Jinnah Women University, (FJWU) Rawalpindi for three years, they include Prof. Dr. Sarwer Rasul, Prof. Dr. Malik Ghulam Behlol and Prof. Dr. Shoaib Akhtar. Governor Punjab extended the additional charge of Naseem Akhtar, FJWU Rawalpindi as registrar for a period of six months.

In addition, the

governor nominated, Mujahid Pervez Chattha, former CEO Lesco, Justice (retd) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi, former Judge of Lahore High Court and Sajida Vandal ex-Principal, National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore as the syndicate members of University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore in the categories of Person of Eminence, Scholar of Islamic Jurisprudence and Woman not serving in any educational institution.