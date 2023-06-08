Kashan in Gatorade Tennis finals

KARACHI: Kashan Tariq reached the finals of men’s singles and under-17 singles in the 3rd Gatorade Tennis Trophy at Union Club here on Wednesday. He thrashed Mazhar Hayat 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinal of men’s singles and smashed Usman Khan 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal of under-17 singles.
Meanwhile, Escheele Asif won against Arham Shehzad 0-4, 4-2, 10-8 in the semifinal of under-13 singles. In the semifinal of under-11 singles, Arsh Imran beat Syed M Sufyan 4-0, 4-2. In the semifinals of under-9 singles, Azan Imran beat Shanaya 10-2, 10-2 and Naayel Sohaib defeated Qazi Ahyan Babar 10-1, 11- 2. In the semifinal of men’s doubles, Kashan and Mustafa beat M Ali and Tahir 8-4.
