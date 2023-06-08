In fairness

This refers to the letter ‘Unlawful policing’ (June 7, 2023) by Hashim Abro. I agree with the writer that abuse of power by the police in this country is a real problem. However, the sacrifices made by honest officers on behalf of this country must also be noted. Police officials of all ranks have fought valiantly against terrorists and other criminal elements all while being underpaid, undertrained and poorly resourced.

While it is necessary to address the flaws of the police, we must also do more to ensure that our police officers are fairly compensated and have all the tools they need to do their jobs properly.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala