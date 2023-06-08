MWM chief meets Imran, voices support

LAHORE: Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, head of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), called on Imran Khan at Zaman Park on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country. The MWM leader expressed support for Imran and condemned the cracakdown, torture and all forms of oppression against PTI workers.
LAHORE: Home Department Punjab has granted consular access to Pakistani origin US citizen Khadija Shah, who was...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday granted approval for further jacking up...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive...
SituationerBy Azeem M MianNEW YORK: Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the United States have been trying...
ISLAMABAD: The voter database with total registered voters at 125,963,598 shows a slight decrease in the overall...
News AnalysisBy Dr Abid Qaiyum SuleriThe federal budget document serves as an estimate of income and expenses for the...