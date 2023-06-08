 
close
Thursday June 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

MWM chief meets Imran, voices support

By Our Correspondent
June 08, 2023

LAHORE: Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, head of the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), called on Imran Khan at Zaman Park on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country. The MWM leader expressed support for Imran and condemned the cracakdown, torture and all forms of oppression against PTI workers.