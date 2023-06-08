Pakistan, USAID sign 5-year bilateral development agreement

ISLAMABAD: Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan, and Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director to Pakistan, signed a new five-year bilateral Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday. The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the visiting USAID Deputy Administrator, Ms Isobel Coleman.This agreement is being signed after a lag of 13 years as the last development partnership agreement “Pakistan Enhanced Partnership Agreement (PEPA)” was signed between the two countries in 2010. Under this agreement, USAID will provide a grant of $445,600,000 over a period of 5 years. This agreement will be instrumental for socio-economic uplift of Pakistan as it supports major areas like Climate-Resilient Economic Growth, Inclusive and Accountable Democratic Governance and a healthier and more educated population. This agreement has been signed between the government of Pakistan and USAID after an extensive consultative process with the federal and provincial departments. It launches a renewed effort for transparency and accountability as well as for increasing involvement of Pakistani organizations in its implementation. “The United States remains one of the largest providers of development assistance to Pakistan, partnering with the Government of Pakistan, civil society, and international organizations on numerous programs aligned with Pakistan’s priorities. We look forward to continuing to advance this partnership in part through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance, a framework focused on agriculture, water management, and clean energy,” said the Minister for Economic Affairs.