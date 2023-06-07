CDA makes construction of recharge wells mandatory for housing units

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has now finally made it mandatory for all housing units to construct recharge wells for rainwater harvesting. According to the details, the proposal to construct recharge wells has been officially approved and the civic agency would ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

The official data showed that the CDA's Board discussed a proposal in March this year to make construction of recharge wells mandatory in every housing unit for rainwater harvesting in a bid to replenish groundwater reserves. The participants of the board meeting also appreciated the proposal and maintained that there should be a rainwater harvesting tank and a small well in each house for recharging the groundwater. No building map should be approved without there being the water recharging well and tank.

This proposal was actually submitted to the CDA’s building control section by the water management wing that also suggested amendments to existing by-laws. It also underlined the fact that recharge wells would help recharge the underground water table and address the annual depletion rate of at least four feet. The construction of 70 underground wells by the civic agency at different locations including public parks has helped increase the underground water table.

Currently, Islamabad requires some 200 million gallons per day (mgd) water, while the CDA only provides 90 mgd to the residents of the city. According to the 2017 census, Islamabad’s population is now over 2 million, nearly two and a half times what it was in 1998. This has put a severe strain on the water resources. An official has said "The proposal for construction of recharge wells in housing units has now become a law and it will help replenish the overstretched groundwater while managing urban flooding in the city."