Section 144 imposed on stubble burning to control smog

LAHORE:District administration has imposed section 144 to control smog in the Lahore division here on Tuesday. According to the notification, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa imposed section 144 on stubble burning. DCs of all districts of Lahore division have been issued notification to implement section 144 in accordance with the law.

The commissioner said that the DCs should make announcements in the mosques to aware the farmers about not burning crop residues. He said that cases should be registered in case of violation.

He directed the DCs to take strict action against the polluters as smoke from burning crops caused deep smog and accidents on motorways. The notification also imposed ban on burning of substandard fuel like plastic bags, rubber tyres ets. Commissioner Lahore said that the swimming pools without NOCs should be closed in the entire Lahore division.