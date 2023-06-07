Ammad beats Mehmood in Quaid Squash semis

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ammad of PAF beat Mehmood Mehboob from Punjab 11-7, 11-4, 1-7 in the phase II of the 1st Quaid-e-Azam National Championship semi-finals played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Tuesday.

The championship includes 13 age categories. It is highlighted that Boys U-19 & Girls U-19 have been organized as PSA National Championship with $1,000 each. Results: Boys’ U-19 Quarter-Finals (PSA Event): Abdullah Nawaz PAF bt Usman Nadeem 11-2,11-8,11-5; M Ammad PAF bt Varun Asif PB 11-1,14-12,11-8; Mehmood Mehboob PB bt Asher Butt 11-8,7-11,11-8,11-8; Anas Ali PB bt Anas Dil shad 11-8,13-11,11-9.

Boys Under-19 Semi-Finals: M Ammad PAF bt Mehmood Mehboob PB 11-7,11-4, 1-7; Anas Ali Shah PB bt Abdullah Nawaz PAF 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9.

Girls U-19 Quarter-Finals: Sana bahadur ARMY bt Luiza Aftab 11-6, 11-3, 11-5; Mehwish Ali Wapda bt Mahnoor Ali SIN 11-6, 11-7, 14-12.

Boys Under-17 Quarter-Finals: Zaman Khan SIN bt Usman Tahir SIN 10-12,11-5,11-8,11-7; Ibrahim Mohib KP bt Obaidullah KP 11-8,7-11,11-3,9-11,11-6; Abdullah Nadeem PB bt Shamlan KP 9-11,11-7,11-7,11-5; Huraira Khan KP bt Umair Arif KP 12-14,11-8,11-6,11-9.

Boys’ U-17 Semi-Finals: Abdullah Nadeem PB bt Zaman Khan SIN 12-10,11-9,11-9; Huraira KP bt Ibrahim Moheb KP 21-19, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6. Sohail Adnan SIN bt Mamoon Khan PAF 11-7, 14-12, 11-9.

Boys U-15 quarter-finals: Mubeen Khan PAF bt Ahmed Khalil PAF 11-6,11-5,12-10; Nouman Khan Army bt Abdul Ahad SIN 11-8,11-2,11-7 23min; Azan Ali Army bt Haris Zahid 11-8,9-11,11-2,11-8; Ibrahim Zeb PAF bt Yahya PAF 11-7,12-10,11-5,11-6.

Boys Under-15 Semi-Finals: Noman Khan PAF bt Mubeen Khan 11-3, 11-5, 11-9; Azan Ali Army bt Ibrahim Zeb PAF 4-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-4.

Girls’ U-15 Quarter-Finals: Sehrish SIN bt Ayesha Shahbaz PB 11-1,11-3,11-4; Sunzil Safdar won Wajeeha Altaf 4-7.