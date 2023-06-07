Pakistan, Poland agree to boost cooperation in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Poland agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields, including trade, investment, energy, dairy and agriculture, financial, defence, migration, mobility and higher education, and said visa regimes would be harmonised. The two countries also promised to encourage cooperation among their media houses and chambers of commerce. The development came during the eighth round of the Pakistan-Poland political consultations here. The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Muhammad Saleem and the Polish side by Under Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Gerwel. Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski also attended the consultations.
