Two professors wounded in clash between student groups at Fuuast

A clash occurred between two student groups at the Maulvi Abdul Haq campus of the Federal Urdu University or Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in Karachi, leaving two professors wounded.

According to the Eidgah police, members of both student groups engaged in a heated verbal exchange, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. The university campus transformed into a battlefield as the students attacked each other using batons and iron rods. During the clash, two professors, identified as Rani and Haider Abbas, sustained injuries. The severity of their wounds necessitated their immediate transfer to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. The police intervened and managed to bring the situation under control. They apprehended eight students involved in the clash. District City SSP Arif Aziz confirmed that the clash occurred between the workers of two student organisations. He commended the timely action taken by the police, which prevented further escalation of violence.