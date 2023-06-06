Ali moves into Gatorade Tennis Trophy third round

KARACHI: Top seed M Ali moved into the third round of men’s singles in the 3rd Gatorade Tennis Trophy at Union Club here on Monday. He defeated M Khaliq Ahmed 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the second round. Meanwhile, Malik Hasnain thrashed Eschelle Asif 6-0, 6-1 in the first round of juniors under-17 singles. Ahsan Ahmed beat Aisam Abdul Wadood 6-4, 6-3 and Kashan Tariq smashed Ibrahim Qazi from Hyderabad 6-0, 6-0. In the first round of under-11 singles, M Sufyan beat Naayel Sohaib 2-4, 4-2 (rtd.).