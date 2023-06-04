Workshop on election reporting

Islamabad : Solution to deep-rooted issues of the country lies solely in impartial and transparent elections, said senior politician Farhatullah Babar, says a press release.

He expressed these views as a special guest while inaugurating a five-day training workshop organised by the Women Media Center.

He emphasised that through transparent elections, those in power gain legitimacy without legitimacy, people do not accept the governance and such a government cannot function effectively.

While addressing the participants of workshop, Farhatullah Babar emphasised the need for all political parties to come together and prevent the misuse of social media, which can lead to disputed election results. In response to a question, the former senator stated that the RTS (Result Transmission System) system failed during the 2018 elections due to data theft.

A training session titled ‘Election Reporting: How Social Media Is Shaping Political Campaigns in Elections’ was organised at the federal capital, Islamabad. The session witnessed the participation of female students from major universities in the city, as well as women journalists.

The objective of this workshop is to provide practical opportunities for female media students to work in the field. This programme will continue until June 7.