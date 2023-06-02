NAB again summons Buzdar in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to appear by June 5 in a case related to assets beyond means probe. This is the tenth time that NAB has called Usman Buzdar for questioning. Previously, he had appeared twice before the NAB. The NAB summons issued on May 31, have been dispatched to his residences in Lahore and DG Khan.

According to sources, NAB is investigating allegations that Usman Buzdar accumulated assets worth more than Rs 9 billion in total. The sources claim that Buzdar has not yet provided complete details on the asset declaration proforma to NAB. Meanwhile, the NAB has also asked the C&W Department to provide details of all the projects carried out during the Usman Buzdar era by June 5.