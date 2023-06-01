Germany orders four Russian consulates closed

BERLIN: Germany said on Wednesday that it would drastically reduce Moscow´s diplomatic presence on its soil in response to a similar move from Russia, the latest escalation of tensions sparked by the war in Ukraine. Moscow called Germany´s decision “ill thought out” and vowed a response. Berlin has ordered four of Moscow´s five consulates in Germany to close, a decision that “was communicated to the Russian foreign ministry today”, a foreign ministry spokesman said at a press conference. The move comes after Moscow put a limit of 350 on the number of German government personnel allowed in Russia, the spokesman said.