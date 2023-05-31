May 9 violence allegation: UET Mardan official suspended

MARDAN: The administration of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Mardan has suspended the services of assistant controller of examination for allegedly being charged in the first information report (FIR) registered against the PTI workers for damaging government and private property on May 9.

The university registrar has issued a notification No 10773-783/13. It was stated in the notification that in pursuance of the Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Mardan letter no. 1473/GB/ Inv. dated 26/05/2023 (regarding FIR No. 833 dated 09.05.2023 U/S 341/324/435/ 427/ 120B/ 147/ 148/ 149/7ATA/ 143/ 188/ 500/ 501/ 337A (1) / 337 F1 PPC/ 16-18MPO Police Station City District Mardan), the Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology, Mardan, is pleased to suspend the services of Muhammad Ismail, Assistant Controller of Examinations, UET Mardan in anticipation of the approval of the Syndicate under the rules in vogue with immediate effect till further orders.

It may be noted that Muhammad Ismail was an active worker of PTI. He is also private secretary to former provincial minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who also served as PTI president of Peshawar region. Mohammad Atif Khan appointed him in UET as private secretary to vice-chancellor of the university.

Later, Mohammad Ismail was promoted to the rank of assistant controller of examination. Sources added that Mohammad Atif Khan was also charged in the FIR. Mohammad Atif went underground to evade arrest and this prompted the party workers to criticize Atif Khan for abandoning them at this critical situation.