Greedy for mayorship, Naeem has allied with anti-state party: Wahab

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has lamented that Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, in his greed for the city’s mayorship, has chosen to form an alliance with a political party that has harmed national security, and attacked sensitive agencies and installations.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly on Monday, the law adviser to the chief minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has gained enough numbers to form the next local government in the city.Wahab said that it seems Rehman wants no action against the miscreants who torched buses and the water utility’s vehicles in the city on May 9. He said that it is sorrowful that the JI leader has been talking in favour of the elements that committed vandalism in the city that day as if no lawful action should be taken against them. He advised Rehman not to make such unjust demands in favour of the miscreants associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He also advised the JI to honour the mandate of the PPP as the single largest political party in the city after the LG elections.

He said the PPP has promoted the politics of development in the city instead of doing politics of sit-ins and protests, resulting in their candidates securing votes in the LG polls. He also said the elements that had destroyed infrastructure in the city did not like the idea that parks were being restored after ending the illegal occupation of their land.

The same elements also do not like the idea that new sporting facilities have been built by the provincial government for the people of Lyari, he added. Similarly, he pointed out, new sporting and recreational facilities have been built by the provincial government in Landhi and District Central. Wahab, who is also the spokesman for the provincial government, said that the reconstruction of Shahrah-e-Noorjahan, and the construction of a flyover and an underpass are under way in the city. He said the Sindh government recently recruited 58,000 schoolteachers on merit.