Governor stresses character-building, moral training of children

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman inaugurated Ahsan Javed Science Innovation Centre at Aitchison College here on Sunday. Addressing the ceremony organised on the occasion, the governor said that Aitchison College was a historical and ancient educational institution.

The alumni of this prestigious institution were rendering valuable service in various fields, the governor said and added that teachers should pay special attention to character-building and moral training of children in educational institutions.

He said that as a chancellor he has established a consortium on character-building in universities. Because the youth is the valuable asset of the country and moral training is an important component along with education, the governor said and added that the institutions are built by the supremacy of merit.

He said that Muslim League (N) has always established educational institutions across the country to promote education, and ensured the supremacy of merit. He said that educational institutions should produce such bright stars who are courageous, just and truthful as envisioned by Allama Iqbal.

He said that there are many positive things in society which need to be highlighted and encouraged. In this regard, it is very important to create positive thinking among the youth, the governor said.

On this occasion, Principal, Aitchison College, Michael Thomson told the governor that the newly-established building has been designed according to modern requirements, so that the students can be equipped with modern knowledge and skills. Siddique Bhatti, Syed Babar Ali, Mian Ahsan, Mian Talat, a large number of students and teachers were present in the ceremony.