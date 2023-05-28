Haseeb wins 100m backstroke gold

KARACHI: Olympian swimmer Haseeb Tariq won 100m backstroke gold in the 34th National Games swimming competitions being held in Lahore. Haseeb, who represented Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics in 100m freestyle, clocked one minute and 1.47 seconds of time to clinch gold for Army.

Waqas Hussain of Army with a time of 1:04.97 got silver while Rayan Sadiq Lone of Punjab with a time of 1:05.91 captured bronze. The 800m freestyle gold went to Amaan Siddiqui of Army who clocked nine minutes and 15.27 seconds.

Azlan Sohail of Sindh with a time of 9:24.04 captured silver and Mohid Sadiq Lone of Punjab with a time of 9:28.74 claimed bronze.

The 50m breaststroke gold went to Daniyal Ghulam Nabi of WAPDA who clocked 31.75 seconds, Danish Arshad of Army with 33.02 got silver and Hamza Anwar of WAPDA with a time of 33.24 secured bronze.

In the 200m freestyle UAE-based Ahmed Durrani of Army claimed gold with a time of 1:58.96, Amaan Siddiqui of Army got silver by clocking 1:59.55 and Syed Azlan Sohail of Sindh claimed bronze with a time of 2:06.41.

Azhar Abbas of Army with a time of 59.66 seconds got 100m butterfly gold, Ahmed Durrani of Army with a time of 1:03.74 claimed silver and Daud Nawaz of Punjab secured bronze by clocking 1:05.30.

The 4X200m freestyle relay gold was won by Army while WAPDA and Punjab took silver and bronze, respectively. Basketball: Army defeated WAPDA 90-60 in the final to win the men’s basketball event of the 34th National Games in Quetta.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) got bronze when they downed Punjab 85-33 in the third position show. Table Tennis: Army defeated WAPDA 3-0 to clinch the women’s team event table tennis title of the 34th National Games in Quetta.

Haiqa Hasan beat Perniya 3-0 with the set score being 11-9, 11-5, 11-8. In the second fixture, Hoor Fawad defeated Ayesha Sharjeel 11-7, 11-7, 11-4 to take 2-0 lead. Sana Muzaffar defeated Sadia Falak 3-1 to wrap up the victory. The game score was 8-11, 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8.

Medals standings: Army, as usual, were leading the medal standings with 129 gold, 90 silver and 43 bronze. They were followed by WAPDA with 74 gold, 62 silver and 55 bronze. Navy, with 27 gold, 28 silver and 43 bronze, were at the third place.

Aqeel, Huzaifa in National Games semis:

Aqeel Khan (Wapda) and Huzaifa A Rehman (Army) checked into the semi-finals of the 34th National Games men’s individual event at the PTF Tennis Complex Saturday. Aqeel outclassed Abdullah Adnan (Army) 6-2, 6-1 in the quarter-finals while Huzaifa outplayed Barkatullah (KPK) 6-0, 6-1.

Yousaf Khalil and Mohammad Shoaib also made it to the semis. Results: Aqeel Khan (Wapda) bt Abdullah Adnan (Army) 6-2, 6-1; Yousaf Khalil (PAF) bt Muhammad Talha Khan (Ibd) 6-2, 6-0; Huzaifa A.Rehman(Army) beat Barkatullah (KPK) 6-0, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi (IBD) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

Men’s doubles semis: Huzaifa A.Rehman/Abdullah dnan(Army) bt Barkatullah/Saqib Umer(KPK) 6-1, 6-2; Muhammad Shoaib/Yousaf Khalil(PAF) bt Shahzad Khan/ Mudassar Murtaza(wapda) 6-4, 6-4

Women singles quarter-finals: Labika Iqbal (Punjab) bt Tehreem Yousaf (Sindh) 6-1,6-0; Sara Mahboob (Wapda) bt Zainab Ali Naqvi(PAF) 6-1, 6-3; Ushna Suhail ( Wapda) bt Sheeza Sajid (PAF) 6-1, 6-3; Amna Ali Qayyum(Army) beat Shimaz Durab Naz(HEC) 6-3, 6-3.