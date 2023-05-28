Police ready to crackdown on illegal housing societies

Islamabad : The Islamabad police are ready to launch an extensive crackdown against the illegal housing societies involved in land grabbing forcibly by using their private force, the report compiled by the Islamabad police, disclosed.

“148 private housing societies ruling in illegally occupied areas in all the five zones of the federal capital including 20 in Zone-1, 7 in Zone-2, 7 in Zone-3, 85 in Zone-4, and 29 in Zone-5,” the IGP Office confirmed when contacted by this scribe, adding that the owners of the illegal housing societies are found indulged in criminal activities including stashing intense quantity of arms and ammunition.

“Unauthorised and prohibited firearms are hoarded in their stockpile,” the report revealed, adding, “Most of the regions of such illegal housing societies have turned out as war fields.”

“The mighty lords of the private housing societies have hired court absconders and proclaimed offenders as well as criminal gangs involved in heinous crimes including killings, armed robberies, kidnapping for ransom and anti-state activities,” the report maintained. Even, the lords took on militia force and hired services of the radicals from Afghanistan to shed the blood of innocent people to keep occupying the lands grabbed from the locals, the people engaged in the investigation against the society administration disclosed when asked. “Armed clashes on the basis of hostility among them have claimed lives of hundreds of innocent people who have offered sacrifices to prove the pre-eminence of land grabbing mafias since the societies were established,” the report indicated, saying that hundreds of the gangsters involved in the battle, had been rounded up by the law enforcement agencies but they obtained bails from the court of law, finally got free.

The police authorities have put bane on the private housing societies on hiring private security guards but they never obeyed the order, the police dealing with the issue said when contacted, saying that the top cop has decided to bind them under the law to maintain order in the most sensitive city of the country.

“Private housing societies and their legitimacy is an issue that has gained many toeholds in district administration, area police, CDA, and media to maintain pressure on their rivals,” the sources said.

The police, on the intelligence report, have estimated that there are 148 illegal housing societies within Islamabad alone. The police authorities have published a list of authorized societies, involved in illegal activities.

In order to restrain private guards employed by housing societies, the top cop of the Islamabad police asked the administration of the private housing societies that there will be a ban on private armed guards and weapons inside housing schemes.

“If any private housing society wants to keep guards, they should acquire the services of private security companies that are registered and have licensed weapons with their guards in uniform,” the police sources dealing with this specific issue said and added that the police would launch crackdown on armed groups of private housing societies who have created terror and fear in the federal capital where the people had frequently come under attack.

“The action would be taken against the violators under the law and National Action Plan (NAP) will be executed and police would take indiscriminate measures against the land mafia,” the sources maintained and added, “We have apprehensions that they might have any links with terrorist groups which are alarming for us.”

To clear the areas of unlicensed firearms and private armed guards as the prime priority, the top policeman has ordered to launch of an onslaught against the mafias involved in unlawful activities and stocking prohibited arms and ammunition.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad when contacted by this correspondent for his comments, confirmed the report saying, “No one is above the law and every individual and group would be dealt with according to the law.” The illegal activities of the unlawful housing societies have created threats to the peace and order of the federal capital, they would be dealt with iron hands that would be found keeping or hoarding banned or prohibited arms and ammunitions, the IGP concluded.