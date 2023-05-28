Chahar Bagh project reviewed

LAHORE : Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) Chief Executive (CEO) Imran Amin visited Chahar Bagh site on Saturday to inspect ongoing development works and review progress achieved far.
The Chahar Bagh project, spanning an extensive area of 322 acres, is divided into phase 1 and 2, with development activities well under way. During his visit, the CEO received a comprehensive briefing from Executive Director Engineering, Abdul Waheed, who provided an overview of the completed development works in phase 1. Chahar Bagh RUDA stands out as a modern residential project, incorporating unique features such as development based on Pedestrian Orientation Development (POD) principles.
Additionally, it was brought to the attention of CEO by HOD Nadia Tahir that the population of kites along the river has increased and is causing nuisance for people. The CEO directed to take appropriate measures in addressing the problem and also sensitise the concerned department. He further said, “RUDA will collaborate with experts in ornithology and wildlife management to develop appropriate strategies to mitigate the potential risks associated with the presence of kites.” The visit served as an opportunity for CEO Imran Amin to reaffirm RUDA's dedication to a comprehensive and sustainable approach to urban development, where environmental considerations are given due importance.
LAHORE : The Caretaker Government of Punjab has transferred and made several Assistant Commissioners as officers on...
LAHORE : A woman committed suicide by jumping off the Orange Line Station in Nawankot area on Saturday. On receiving...
LAHORE : As part of its initiatives taken under Disaster Management Programme, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan has...
LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency has directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the city especially in...
LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that the ban on any political party would not be a good omen for...
LAHORE : Body of a 26-year-old woman with torture marks was recovered from the bushes near Dayal House Harbanspura on...