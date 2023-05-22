Imran Khan Sports Complex in Gulshan sealed

The District East administration sealed the ground of the Aero Club near Nipa on the grounds of conducting commercial activities illegally. The administration said that the ground was sealed on the complaints received by the area’s Mohalla Committee.

A sports complex named the Imran Khan Sports Complex was being operated in Block 6 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and it is also known as the ground of the Aero Club. The District East administration said that an entry fee was being charged at the complex.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Assistant Commissioner Sattar Abro sealed the ground on Sunday. The ground falls under the jurisdiction of the East District Municipal Corporation (DMC). The ground was sealed in the presence of East DMC Administrator Syed Shakeel Ahmed. He was accompanied by Parks Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas, Anti-Encroachment Director Elahi Bakhsh Banbhan, Deputy Director (DM) Irshad Ali and others.

Ahmed said that making the ground a centre of commercial activities is a violation of the orders of the Supreme Court. He said that matches were being organised on a commercial basis.

He added that people from the neighbourhood were not allowed to play in the ground, and complaints about it were being received from the Mohalla Committee. So, he pointed out, considering these complaints and reports, the district administration sealed the ground.

“Steps are being taken to ensure that the places reserved for the public are used by the public,” said the administrator. Commercial activities, he stressed, would not be allowed in parks and grounds, and all possible steps would be taken to reclaim them for public use. The assistant commissioner of District East said that the ground has been sealed due to commercial activities. The apex court, he said, has given clear directions against the use of public parks for commercial purposes.