Eight Pakistani cricketers to star in T20 Blast

BIRMNGHAM: Eight Pakistani players are featuring in this years edition of T20 Blast tournament.

The tournament commenced on Saturday 20 at Birmingham’s Edgbaston stadium with a double header.

Pakistan’s ace fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, experienced pacer Hasan Ali, stylish opening batsman Shan Masood, all rounder Shadab Khan, left arm spinner Zafar Gohar, leg spinner Usama Mir, young guns Haider Ali and Zaman Khan will be in action in the tournament which will last for nine weeks.

Shaheen Afridi: He has signed for Nottinghamshire Out Laws for this year’s Blast. 22 years old who has successfully led Lahore Qalandars twice to victory in PSL. Previously Shaheen briefly represented Hampshire Hawks in 2020. In a match against Middlesex he took four wickets on four deliveries.

Shan Masood: He will lead Yorkshire Vikings in the tournament. Shan Masood was the highest run scorer of last year’s tournament. He scored 547 runs and led Falcons to Quarter finals.

Hasan Ali: He signed a contract with Warwickshire CCC for this season will feature in T20 Blast too. Right arm pacer Hasan will be in action for Birmingham Bears and likely to lead the pace attack along with Chris Woakes in the Blast for Bears. Hasan Ali has featured for Peshawar Zalmi in the earlier editions of PSL, lately he’s been part of Islamabad United. He was also player of the tournament in ICC Champions trophy 2017.

Shadab Khan: The spinner struck a deal with Sussex Sharks for the entirety of Blast tournament. Leg spinner Shadab who leads Islamabad United in PSL played for Yorkshire in the T20Blast least season. He’s also captained Pakistan’s national team in a T20I series against Afghanistan.

Haider Ali: Derbyshire CCC has signed explosive batsman Haider Ali for this county season.

Haider will also feature for Derbyshire Falcons in the T20 Blast tournament. 22 years old Haider Ali has played 33 T20is for Pakistan. He has played for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in the PSL. Haider was drafted by Derbyshire coach Mickey Arthur who’s also been appointed Director Pakistan mens Cricket team.

Zafar Gohar: Left arm spinner Zafar Gohar will be in action again for Gloucestershire CCC. Zafar who’s cemented his place in the Gloucestershire fold with his all round performance in the last three seasons will be in action for Gloucester Gorillas in the Blast.

Zaman Khan: The 21 years old pacer Zaman Khan has been drafted in by Derbyshire Falcons for the blast tournament. Young pace sensation Zaman who’s also a product of Lahore Qalandars players development program has recently made his international debut in the T20I series against Afghanistan. Zaman Khan from Chakswari AJK was also part of the twice PSL winning franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Usama Mir: Leg spinner Usama Mir is signed by Worcestershire Rapids to represent them in the Opening phase of T20 Blast. Usama Mir has played six ODIs for Pakistan. He’s also featured for Karachi Kings and recently for Multan Sultans in the PSL. Usama was the fifth highest wicket taker and helped Multan Sultans to reach in the final.