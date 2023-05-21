WHO launches international pathogen surveillance network

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Saturday launched a global network to help swiftly detect the threat from infectious diseases, like Covid-19, and share the information to prevent their spread.
The International Pathogen Surveillance Network (IPSN) will provide a platform for connecting countries and regions, improving systems for collecting and analysing samples, the agency said. The network aims to help ensure infectious disease threats are swiftly identified and tracked and the information shared and acted on to prevent catastrophes like the Covid pandemic.
The network will rely on pathogen genomics to analyse the genetic code of viruses, bacteria and other disease-causing organisms to understand how infectious and deadly they are and how they spread.
KHARTOUM: Air strikes and artillery exchanges shook the Sudanese capital Saturday and armed men ransacked the Qatari...
HIROSHIMA: President Volodymyr Zelensky huddled with G7 leaders on a landmark visit to Hiroshima Saturday, securing...
MOSCOW: Russia’s private army Wagner claimed Saturday the total control of the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the...
HIROSHIMA: The leaders of the Quad group -- Australia, India, Japan and the United States -- delivered a thinly veiled...
GENEVA: A tourist plane crashed in a wooded, mountainous area of western Switzerland on Saturday, killing the three...
THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court said Saturday that it was “undeterred” after Russia put prosecutor...