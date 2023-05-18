Crossing milestone: Geo TV serial ‘Tere Bin’ garners over 2 bn views on YouTube

KARACHI: The master piece drama serial of Geo Television, “Tere Bin,” created by 7th Sky Entertainment has crossed a new milestone by garnering more than 2 billion views on the digital platform YouTube.

The recently aired episodes have shattered all the records of the last three years. Since the year 2021, this serial has hit the entertainment industry with the highest ever rating of 18.2 on the rating chart with audience showing keen interest in the drama serial ‘Tere Bin’.

The drama has been consistently leading all the competing programmes since its first episode. Its soundtrack, composed by Shani Arshad and sung by Nirmal Roy and lyrics by Sabir Zafar have received over 40 million views on the digital platform YouTube.

Moreover, the drama’s promotions, OSTs and episodes have hit a milestone on YouTube with a total of over 2 billion views. Every aired episode has been ‘trending number one’ not only in Pakistan but worldwide.

Actors Wahaj and Yamuna Zaidi in the lead roles added charms to the characters penned by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Sirajul Haq.

For viewers who desperately want to see Wahaj and Yamuna together, producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are going to bring new twists in the story to unite two hearts along with the success of the drama serial “Tere Bin” on Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm on “Geo TV”.