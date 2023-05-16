LHC to hear Imran’s bail plea today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) accepted for hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail in cases registered against him since May 9 — the day he was detained in the Al-Qadir Trust case — and has fixed it for today, Tuesday (May 16).

The former prime minister had filed the plea on Saturday, a day after being released on bail from Islamabad High Court, against all the new cases registered against him.

“I am being politically victimised. There is a risk of arrest as police have nominated me in several cases,” the plea stated. The PTI chief has made the Punjab inspector general and advocate general respondents in the case.

The dramatic saga also escalated tensions between Khan and the incumbent government as several cases were registered against the PTI chief and other party leaders for alleged involvement in inciting the riots.