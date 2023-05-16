COAS General Asim Munir chairs a Special Corps Commanders Conference in Rawalpindi, on May 15, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A special corps commanders’ conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at GHQ, on Monday decided that those involved in attacks on military installations, personnel and equipment during violence created on May 9, would be tried under relevant laws of Pakistan Army including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

“The forum resolved that those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personnel, equipment would be brought to justice through trial under the relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum condemned in the strongest possible sense politically motivated and instigated incidents against military installations and public and private properties on May 9. The commanders also communicated the anguish and sentiments of the rank and file of the army on these unfortunate and unacceptable incidents.

The forum was briefed that a well-coordinated arson plan involving the desecration of Shuhada pictures, and monuments, burning down of historical buildings and vandalism of military installations was executed to malign the institution and provoke it towards giving an impulsive reaction.

The corps commanders’ conference observed that based on the irrefutable evidence collected so far, the armed forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators of the attacks and attempts to create distortions in that regard were absolutely futile.

The forum resolved that restraint would no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances.

Commanders also showed concern over externally sponsored and internally facilitated, orchestrated propaganda warfare, unleashed against the army leadership, meant to create fissures between the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, and within the rank and file of the armed forces.

The conference maintained that the vicious propaganda of such inimical forces would be defeated with the support of the people of Pakistan, who have always stood with the armed forces during all odds.

Forum stressed the need for strict implementation of relevant laws to penalise the violators of social media rules and regulations.

The forum emphasised the need for national consensus amongst all stakeholders to address ongoing political instability as a priority so as to restore public confidence, reinvigorate economic activity and strengthen the democratic process. The forum also resolved to support all such efforts to reach the much-needed consensus.

The forum resolved that the Pakistan Army, with the full support of the people of Pakistan, would defeat all nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, Insha-Allah, the ISPR statement said.

The participants paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, who laid their lives in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

The forum acknowledged the successful counterterrorism and intelligence-based operations in the country by the security forces, especially the valiant response given by the troops in the Muslim Bagh attack, and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by the brave sons of the soil.

The forum was briefed in detail about the prevailing internal and external security environment. The forum took comprehensive stock of the law and order situation in the past few days that was created to achieve vested political interests.