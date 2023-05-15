Imran set up ‘fake’ trust to launder money: Tarar

Attaullah Tarar.—The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of creating a ‘fake trust to launder black money.’

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Tarar alleged that the PTI chief was involved in the Al-Qadir University corruption case and had facilitated a property tycoon in the process. He claimed that a direct bribe was caught in the case and a sealed envelope was brought to the cabinet, where two to three ministers objected to it. He alleged that Imran Khan had received 458 kanals of land from the property tycoon.

Tarar added that no written answer was submitted by the PTI chief in the accountability court but would have to answer for the “theft.” “The PTI had lodged cases against its political opponents during its tenure,” he said and claimed that the Al-Qadir Trust case was the biggest scandal in the history of Pakistan.

He claimed that Imran Khan could not get an exemption in the corruption case, and accused the PTI of planning an attack on Jinnah House and then denying his involvement in the incident. Tarar alleged that the PTI’s trained terrorists were involved in arson and vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest, and were being instructed from Zaman Park. He said the enemies of Pakistan were appeased by attacking army installations. He accused the PTI of an attempt to harm the integrity of Pakistan.