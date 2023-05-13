 
May 13, 2023
Bahauddin Zakariya Express to be restored from June 1

By APP
May 13, 2023

LAHORE:The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore 25-Up/26-Down Bahauddin Zakariya Express train from June 1 to facilitate people. According to the PR spokesperson, the train will run between Karachi City and Multan City in line with the summer timetable of the train operation.