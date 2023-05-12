US reaction to Imran’s arrest cautious

NEW YORK: The response of the US State Department to the arrest of Imran Khan is not only vague and cautious but also devoid of any concern. In response to a written query by Geo/Jang, a US State Department spokesperson briefly confirmed in an email that they were aware of Imran Khan’s arrest.



The spokesperson made it clear that no politician or political party in Pakistan is America’s priority and at the same time demanded respect for democratic

values and supremacy of law in the whole world and emphasized peaceful expression of grievances and democratic principles and restraint.

In the question sent by Geo/Jang under inquiry ticket number 00286340, the spokesman did not comment on the statements made against the United States in the recent past and the allegations about the cipher.

Although, the response of the US State Department is very soft, the US administration is not only keeping a close eye on the situation in Pakistan but also asked the Central Command of the US Army for recommendations and a report on it.

Imran Khan’s supporters and the PTI lobbyists could not achieve their desired success despite a great effort to remove the negative effects of former prime minister Imran Khan’s anti-America statements, a public campaign and his belief about American interests in Pakistan. America is cautious in trusting the assurances.