Ethiopia opens embassy in Islamabad

Islamabad:Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Misganu Arega on Thursday officially inaugurated the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Pakistan amid presence of Ambassadors and diplomatic community based in Islamabad, says a press release.

Ethiopian Minister Misganu Arega and Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar cut the ribbon together for inaugurating the embassy. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Misganu Arega said opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad marked a new history in the diplomatic, political, economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

He also noted that the embassy had achieved remarkable progress in short period in advancing the two countries cooperation in a number of fields. Apart from bilateral relations, the Ethiopian minister said Ethiopia considered Pakistan as a strategic partner in international issues such as climate change, immigration, security and terrorism.

Hina Rabbani Khar, minister of state of foreign affairs said Ethiopia and Pakistan had common economic and development challenges that needed the two countries cooperation for their redressal. The state minister also stressed that the opening of Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad would have vital role in boosting Pakistan relations with Africa. Jemal Beker Abdula, ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia in Pakistan, said the establishment of the embassy in Islamabad showed that the Ethiopia government wanted to deepen its relation with Pakistan.

The ambassador also extended his appreciation to the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their unreserved support to realize the opening of the Embassy of Ethiopia.