‘Imran’s arrest has nothing to do with Army’

Private security personnel clear the way for a vehicle carrying Imran Khan arriving for his court appearance in Islamabad.—AP

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested a political leader Tuesday in accordance with the law, which has no connection whatsoever with the Pakistan Army, sources said.

However, some nefarious leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incited their misguided workers and caused unnecessary damage to government properties and military installations and buildings, using their agitation and pressure tactics to further their political agenda.

Sources said under a particular heinous scheme, these miscreants were instructed to damage the buildings, assets, and properties of government and law enforcement agencies so that they could achieve their malicious political goals through intimidation and agitation.

Sources said despite the dissemination and violence by the PTI leadership and their unlawful actions, the agencies responsible for enforcing the law showed complete restraint and will continue to do so. However, some PTI political leaders continue to use the strategy of agitation and pressure on people to further their political gains, which is unacceptable and will be dealt with according to the law.

Sources said people should stay away from such nefarious and provocative elements, not take the law into their own hands, and avoid reprehensible acts of violence against government property. Such provocative elements and their gang leaders will be dealt with according to the law because no one has the right to jeopardise the peace and security of the country.