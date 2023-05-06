MQM delegation visits Sector C-13

Islamabad: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) reached Shah Allah Ditta village to express solidarity with local affected by operation launched by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in sector C-13 to demolish their built-up properties.

The delegation comprised of Muhammad Abu Bakar MNA, Joint Incharge MQM Punjab Zahid Malik and Secretary General Punjab Karamat Ali Shaikh. Talking to the affectees, the MQM parliamentarian Abu Bakar who also raised the issue on floor of the National Assembly on Thursday said that his party strongly condemns CDA’s operation in Sector C-13. “We do not consider it as right step to use of force against peaceful citizens,” he said. The delegation also visited area affected by CDA’s operation which was conducted on 28th of last month.