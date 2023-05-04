Stakeholders give final touches to upcoming National Games in Quetta

LAHORE: The stakeholders and organisers on Wednesday held a marathon meeting in Quetta to give final touches to the 34th National Games slated to be held in the Balochistan capital from May 22-30. The meeting, which was held at the secretariat, was chaired by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood.Also present were the Balochistan Sports Secretary Ishaq Jamali, Balochistan Sports Board (BSB) Director General, representatives of national federations, provincial Olympic associations, participating departments, regions and a representative of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

In the meeting equipment, accommodation plan, security plan and doping control matters also came under deliberation. The POA secretary told The News that the meeting went well and vital issues were discussed. He said there were some minor reservations of some representatives of federations about their respective venues but they were assured that those deficiencies would be overcome. He said that most of the equipment is being provided by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Board has booked it on Tuesday and will reach Quetta soon."Some equipment will be provided by the federations," Khalid added.He said that some federations have inspected their respective venues while some will do so on Thursday (today).He said that the venues will be ready within three or four days as renovation work has almost been completed. He said that it has also been decided to hold judo competitions in BUITEMS Quetta after overcoming some hurdles which had caused shifting of the event to Lahore earlier. Khalid said that as many as 6000 athletes will be showcasing their talent in the Games.

He said 11 federations requested to enhance the strength of the technical officials but they were told that they would do so if they give comprehensive justification that why they want to do so.Meanwhile insiders told The News that some federations wanted to make some alteration in their events schedule but they were told that it could not be done as top level security arrangements have been made already.Sources said that a shuttle but service will operate between the hotels and venues during the event.

A federation official said that Balochistan Sports Secretary Ishaq Jamali and Balochistan Sports Board (BSB) Director General have been doing a fantastic job to make the things a success. "I don't think they sleep these days. I have seen them doing extraordinary work and have been looking into every affairs," the official said.

However the official added that the Games are just around the corner with some teams moving to Quetta in the next few days and the hosts need to make their venues ready as soon as possible. The official said that they did not see any banner in Quetta publicising the National Games which the capital city will be organising after long 18 years. The competitions will be held in 32 disciplines which include baseball, football, handbal, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, archery, athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, cycling, golf, judo, karate, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, rowing, sailing, shooting and swimming.Some exhibition matches will also be held in canoeing and kayak, futsal, throwball and women cricket which has been included for the first time in the country’s most important competitions.In order to avert any logistics and boarding issues the organisers have also planned to hold the competitions in baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing and gymnastics before the opening ceremony of the Games which will be held on May 22.Hockey competitions will be the first to begin on May 12 at the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hockey Stadium Quetta.

The competitions in five sports disciplines will be held outside Balochistan due to lack of infrastructure and other issues.Rowing will be hosted by Islamabad, sailing will be held in Karachi, Jhelum will host shooting, swimming and cycling will be conducted in Lahore.