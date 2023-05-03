Bushra to file criminal case against Maryam over graft allegations: Fawad

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (right) and ex-PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi — AFP/Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that legal action was being taken against senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz for constantly targeting Bushra Bibi.

Speaking to a news conference here, he said that it had been decided to file a criminal against the PML-N leader. He also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to remove the incumbent chief election commissioner for “working as a crony of PML-N and inducting favourites in the commission”.

Fawad pointed out that Maryam Nawaz in her Monday speech targeted the Chief Justice of Pakistan and several other judges of the Supreme Court. The PML-N and Maryam Nawaz, he charged, were targeting the bench comprising the Chief Justice and two other judges hearing the petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments, so the bench was dissolved and could not give a verdict.

“The case of NAB amendments is critical for the PMLN leadership because if the Supreme Court cancels the NAB amendments, their graft cases of Rs1,100 billion will be restored,” he maintained.

Today, he pointed out, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has remarked that all institutions are bound to implement the orders of the Supreme Court under Article 190 of the Constitution. The PTI leader noted that Maryam Nawaz was constantly targeting Imran’s spouse and had accused her of taking money to sign the files, so now Bushra Bibi had decided to send a notice to her and file a criminal case against her. He also claimed that Bushra Bibi had never been a part of any political activity except that she visits the poor.

He also said that according to the Constitution, Punjab elections cannot go beyond May 14 for which a constitutional amendment was required. “The Chief Justice has supported such an amendment following cross-party negotiations and agreement,” he argued.

Turning his guns towards the ECP, he alleged that the orders of the Chief Justice are being defeated because of the Election Commission.

Accusing the CEC of working as a PMLN crony and inducting favourites in the commission, he demanded his removal. Fawad also called for an early hearing of reference against the CEC.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Election Commission issued a strong-worded statement denying the allegations levelled by Fawad against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner. It said: “All the recruitments in the Election Commission have been done in a completely transparent manner under the rules and regulations and no relative of any senior official of the commission has been recruited.”

Similarly, he clarified all the technical and professional people were appointed in the Election Commission under the Re-Employment Policy following rules and regulations. Apart from reemployment, no recruitment was done without advertising wherever it was required.

The spokesman also said the Election Commission has not purchased any private land for its offices. All the offices of the commission have been built only on the state land and there has been no private transaction.

“Sargodha’s office is being built on the land of the Punjab government, which was given to the EC during the tenure of the PTI government. Apart from this, whatever land has been acquired for the offices was acquired from the Punjab government at official rates under the PTI government, the price of which was transferred from the federal government’s treasury to the Punjab government during the PTI regime,” he explained.

Referring to Fawad’s allegations, he said the accuser should know that there is a book by senior advocate Hamid Khan in the library of the Election Commission. “Such things do not suit those who have submitted apologies to the commission in the recent past.” he said.