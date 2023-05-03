ACE initiates land inquiry against Ijazul Haq

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment has initiated an inquiry against former federal minister for Religious Affairs Ijazul Haq on charges of depriving thousands of people of millions of rupees through selling lands of illegal housing societies in Haroonabad.
According to investigation officials, Ijaz, son of former military dictator Ziaul Haq, had been sent a notice for appearing in the ACE court in Bahawalnagar on May 2. Ijaz, who disbanded his Pakistan Muslim League (Zia) to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) few months
back, did not appear before the court on
Tuesday as per notices issued under inquiry number 262/2023, Section 160.
He is accused of declaring illegal housing societies including Vital City Phase 1, Phase 2, Pasban City, Haq Town, Sarosh Town, Rahmat Town and Rahmat City on vast agricultural lands declared barren illegally for making huge profits without any official approval.
