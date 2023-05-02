Sacrificial goats stolen from Azizabad

Robbers roaming freely in the city have now begun targeting sacrificial animals that are being brought to the city for the approaching Eidul Azha.

Two similar incidents of theft of goats have been reported from the Azizabad area. CCTV footage of one of the incidents also went viral on social media, in which a middle-aged suspect can be seen putting a stolen goat in a hi-roof van and taking it away with them.

The incident took place in the Yasinabad area of Azizabad on Monday morning. The second incident took place at a service centre where two goats had been kept. The goats were stolen on the night between Sunday and Monday when power supply was disrupted. Cameras were installed at the location but they could not record the incident due to the power disruption. The goat owners claimed that the value of each stolen goat was around Rs100,000. No case had been registered till the filing of this story.