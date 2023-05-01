PTI, PMLN bicker ahead of 'impasse-ending' dialogue on Tuesday

The PTI and PDM leaders holding negotiations for elections — Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are all set to hold the final round of election talks on Tuesday, leaders from both the opposition and ruling alliance cast doubt on the success of negotiations.



On Sunday, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry announced that the party will hold rallies starting from May 1 if negotiations with the PDM-led government fail. In response, PMLN leader, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Imran to quickly resort to a street show so as to get rid of the dialogue.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said the PTI wants the negotiations to succeed, however, it has formulated a strategy in case the talks with the ruling coalition do not bear fruit. He said the rallies will begin in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar under the leadership of Imran Khan, asking the supporters to get ready for a “major movement”.

Separately, speaking to the media in Sialkot, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif raised questions over the ongoing parleys between the PTI and PDM teams to evolve a consensus on holding elections across the country simultaneously. “What will be the result of negotiations? They [PTI] are only making arguments,” the senior PMLN leader remarked.

Referring to the negotiation teams, the defence minister questioned: “Whether the Panchayat [council] has been set up in a legitimate way or in an illegitimate way”. Asif said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had announced holding rallies in three different cities. “He should start the rallies quickly so that the negotiation process can be done away with.”

Similarly, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the PDM-led government’s intentions are not good about the negotiations. Speaking to the media in Karachi, Umar said the PTI was holding negotiations with the ruling PDM at the suggestion of the Supreme Court.

The talks are being held to end an impasse over the timing of general elections, which has fueled political tensions in the country, with the Supreme Court also urging political forces to negotiate and find out a solution to the prevailing political turmoil.

He also accused the ruling PDM of pushing the country towards “danger” for the sake of vested interest. The former federal minister said the country cannot progress unless all sides agree to a unanimous accord to resolve the issues.

He said that Tuesday (May 2) will be the last chance for negotiations. Umar said that not holding elections within 90 days is a violation of the Constitution and added that the next polls after the imminent one would be held as per the new census.