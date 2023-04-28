Govt-PTI talks: Round two begins at Senate Secretariat

Coalition government and PTI delegations meet at the Senate Secretariat on April 28, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the government and Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continue for round two on the second consecutive day at the Senate’s Committee Room on Friday, Geo News reported.

PTI's delegation is represented by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Barrister Ali Zafar, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Kishwar Zehra, Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, federal ministers Naveed Qamar, Azam Nazir Tarar, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Ishaq Dar represent the coalition government in Islamabad.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is leading the initiative, returned to his chamber after welcoming both the delegations to Senate’s Committee Room.

During an informal talk with journalists at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he has instructed both Qureshi and Fawad to only talk with the government if they are willing to dissolve the National Assembly.

“I am telling these two if the government is ready to dissolve the National Assembly at once and hold elections then talk. If they (govt) repeat the same talk of holding elections in September or October, then there is no need,” Khan said.

During his informal discussion with journalists at the IHC, the PTI chief also stated that the “ball” was now in the government’s court on the matter of elections.

“If elections are not held [in Punjab] on May 14, it means the Constitution has been torn apart. If the Constitution is violated, then whoever has power will have his way,” said the PTI chief.

He said that his party always respected the Supreme Court, adding that there was no comparison between the PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement as his party adhered to the Constitution while the other side did not.

“The Constitution is supreme, not the Parliament,” stressed Khan.

The ruling alliance and the PTI finally came to the negotiating table a day earlier to discuss the poll date following Supreme Court's orders.

In the first round of talks — which lasted for around two hours — at the Parliament House's Committee Room Number 3, both sides informed each other about their top leadership's stance, sources told Geo News.

The PTI delegation informed the government about Chairman Khan's stance on elections and how they should be conducted.

After the meeting, sources told Geo News that the PTI presented three demands before the government delegation: