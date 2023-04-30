TNFJ holds rally on demolition of Janatul Baqee day

Islamabad : To protest against the demolishment of the holy shrines on the sacred land of Hijaiz, exactly a century ago, on 8th of Shawwal, 1344 AH, ‘Alamgir Youm e Inhadam e Janatul Baqee’, was observed on the call of on the call of Tehreek e Nafaz e Fiqh e Jafariya, says a press release.

In accordance with the saying of Quaid e Milat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, likewise entire world, remonstrative rallies, and peaceful protest processions were taken out from all the cities and towns of Pakistan. In the resolutions approved by the participants in these processions, they demanded that shrines of the pious companions, descendants of the Holy Prophet, his wives and Iaimia Tahireen should be rebuilt to their previous glory.

Participants of these rallies demanded the reconstruction of the shrines of Ummul Momineen Hazrat Khadija tul Kubra, Ummul Momineen Hazrat Ayesha, Ummul Momineen Hazrat Hafsa, pious companions Hazrat Uthman, Aaima Tahireen Chief of Paradise; Imam Hassan, Imam Zain ul Abideen, Imam Muhammad Baqir, Imam Jafar Sadiq and other companions and heroes of the Holy Prophet.

On this occasion president Quaid e Milat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hussain Muqadasi, while addressing to the million-march of Rawalpindi procession, there is no connection between Islam and extremism. It has come to light that Western funding and backing has fuelled and fostered extremism and bigotry. The wave of intolerance caused by the destruction of Muslim religious rites has caused bloodshed all over the world. How sad that the palaces of the kings are being preserved as World Heritage Sites while the traces of the beloved of the real king of Madina, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his progeny) have been erased thus, a picture of despair has been created.

Agha Muqadasi asserted that the insult to the copies of Holy Quran, abusive portrayals of Holy Prophet and blasphemous acts to the signs attributed to Allah related to the same chain of conspiracy. He said that we will always follow the pillars established by Quaid e Milate Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi we will continue our struggle till the reconstruction of these sacred shrines.

During the procession at Committee Chowk, TNFJ Information Secretary Allama Qamar Zaidi, Alhaj Ghulam Murtaza Chauhan and other leaders addressed the rally. Procession was concluded at Imam Bargah Col. Maqbool Hussain.In Islamabad, thousands participated in a rally which was taken out from Darbar Sakhi Mehmud Badshah. After passing through Srinagar Highway, they reached Aabpara Chowk where Allama Basharat Imami, Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, Jamil Quraishi and Syed Bu Ali Mehdi addressed to the procession

The resolutions passed in the protest programs lamented the fact that the Muslim holy places of Jannat-ul-Baqi and Jannat-ul-Mualla have been demolished for hundred years. The rallies paid rich homage to the soul of Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi for launching global movement for restoration of holy places. The protesters reiterated their commitment to make every sacrifice for the restoration of the holy shrines while remaining on the path of peace and love.