Chromebooks distributed

Islamabad:Project Albus PK and Chromebooks distribution ceremony was held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) here on Friday.

Secretary in charge of ministry of education and professional training Waseem Ajmal was the chief guest. Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, CEO Tech Valley Umer Farooq director colleges Aftab Tariq Director Mohammad Irfan, representatives from Google for Education, PANL, CTLNUST delegates, students and teachers attended the ceremony.

Principal IMCG, F-6/2, Professor Aaliya Durrani, in her welcome note, thanked all the guests who attended the closing ceremony of project ALBUS. She appreciated the efforts of TECH valley, teachers, and coordinators to make the success of the project possible.

She thanked the honourable Secretary of Education and DG FDE for choosing IMCG, F-6/2 as the centre of excellence of this advantageous project. She added that provision of Chromebooks facilitated and triggered the learning process of students because of which a remarkable and noticeable increase in the pass percentage in all subjects was observed of digital classroom.

The Google for Education pilot programme is one of the first steps to apply Google Technology in Education in Pakistan. In this experiment, class 7A of IMCG, F-6/2 having strength of 70 plus students with 10 teaching staff and school leaders had been using goggle solution, Google workspace for platform and chrome book devices, as the main tool for teaching learning activities.

Waseem Ajmal, chief guest of the ceremony appreciated the efforts of FDE for making plan of removing the concept of heavy bags from schools under its ambit. He also offered scholarship to the teachers who want to compete at international exams of excellence. He thanked Google team, TECH valley and all coordinators for the success of the project. Now all the students and teachers will soon be equipped with the latest technology of Chromebook so that the new generation will meet the challenges of the 21st century, he added later, principal of college presented college insignia to all the guests.