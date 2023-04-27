SHC directs FWO project director to submit compliance report on removal of plant from park

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) to submit a compliance report with regard to removal of a batching plant from a public park in the North Nazimabad area.

The direction came on a petition against installation of a batching plant and placing of heavy machinery at the Jaifco ground in North Nazimabad Block L by the FWO. The petitioners had submitted that the FWO had placed heavy machinery in the park and installed a batching plant despite the fact that an amenity plot could not be used for any purpose other than what it had been reserved for.

They submitted that due to the alleged illegal activities at the subject park, the petitioners’ as well as nearby residents’ lives had become miserable. They said illegal activities on the subject park continued day and night causing noise and environmental pollution and the same had now become environmental hazards to the public at large.

A counsel for the petitioner had earlier informed the SHC that despite undertaking by the respondent organisation to remove the batching plant from the park, no action had been taken.

The FWO’s counsel sought further adjournment to make compliance with the court order. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi directed the FWO project director to submit a compliance report with regard to removal of the batching plant from the public park on the next hearing.

The high court had earlier restrained the FWO, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and others from occupying any portion or raising any construction on the public park. The FWO had submitted in a statement that the District Central deputy commissioner had handed over the subject park to it for establishing a camp office for the construction of the Gujjar Nullah.