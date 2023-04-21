Plan to improve quality of education discussed

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) organised a meeting on Thursday which was attended by vice-chancellors (VCs) of different universities of Punjab online.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir chaired the meeting which discussed an action plan to improve the quality of education besides other reforms, including the affiliation of government colleges with divisional level universities. He stressed the need to streamline the process of affiliation.

schedule for admission forms submission: Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued new schedules for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired Annual Examinations 2023. All regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) candidates are informed that admission forms will only be received through online and no admission forms will be received by hand or by post. Now the last date for receipt of online admission forms for the exams with single fee is May 15, 2023, while the forms can be submitted with double fee from May 16, 2023, to May 30, 2023. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.