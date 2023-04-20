Body to settle tax collection issues

LAHORE: On the directions of the Minister of Excise and Communications, Bilal Afzal, the Excise & Taxation (ET) Department has constituted an eight-member committee to settle tax collection issues between traders and industrialists.

Director General ET has issued the notification of the said Committee. Committee's other members include Additional DG ET Punjab, Director ET Region D Lahore, Rana Nadeem Ahmed of Sialkot Chamber, Manzoor Malik of Sheikhupura Chamber, Aamir Bajwa of Sargodha Chamber, Hasan Shahid of Jhang Chamber and President of Chiniot Chamber of Commerce & Industries.

The important demands of the business community included tax rationalisation of industries abetting highways, removal of alleged irregularities in property tax challans and elimination of unnecessary delay in essential matters by the ET staff.

Minister Bilal Afzal assured that legitimate concerns of the business community would be addressed positively. He said that the committee would submit its recommendations to the government by May 10. Meanwhile, DG Excise Muhammad Ali said that the ET Department would set up facilitation centre in the office of each chamber to eliminate the complications being faced by the business community in paying taxes.

He said that after Eid, the system of self-assessment of property tax would be introduced, which would make it possible to mend the irregularities caused by the excise inspectors. He assured that the delaying tactics of the department in the affairs of the business class would be remedied by strict monitoring system.

He said that according to the directives of the minister, the committee would prepare acceptable recommendations very soon in consultation with the business representatives.