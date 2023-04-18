A quarter of Pak players registered with PSA live abroad

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 32 squash players out of 129 registered with Professional Squash Association -- which is around 25% -- have residence outside the country.

Peshawar’s Ammar Muhammad lives in Kuwait, Asad Khan in Thailand, Kainat Amir in England, Huzaifa Zahid, Ibrahim Noorani, Ahsan Ayaz and Saboor Khan in the USA, and Nabeel Ahmed in Sharjah.

Lahore’s Asif Mehmood lives in England, Fardeen Ali and Waqar Naeem in Malaysia, Sumaid Rasheed and Huzaifa Shahid in Australia, Kashif Javed in Egypt, Mujahid Hussain in Bahrain, Ali Bukhari, Hamza Bukhari, Hassan Raza, and Usman Nadeem in the USA.

Karachi’s Mohsin Khan, Owais Mastoor live in the USA, Jahangir Khan in the UAE, Noor-ul-Huda in Australia, and Sikandar Khan lives in Japan. Quetta’s Abdul Malik lives in the USA, Sialkot’s Faiza Zafar lives in England, Jehlum’s Haseeb Taj lives in Dubai, and Rawalpindi’s Farhan Hashmi lives in the USA.

Besides, Adil Afridi and Sheryar Afridi from the UAE, and Haris Iqbal from Japan also represent Pakistan in the international professional squash circuit.