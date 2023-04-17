Tax-funded drama

This letter refers to the article ‘Everything everywhere all at once’ (April 15, 2023) Salaar Khan. I offer my compliments to the young lawyer for this wonderful piece. It was a beautiful and comprehensive portrayal – in the most pleasant and least offensive tone possible - of the sordid drama unfolding in Pakistan. And that means we can expect yet more adventure and excitement.
Whoever said we lack entertainment options in this country? Our taxes might not build roads or railways but they sure can make us laugh. All we need to do is to broaden our sense of humour to a level where we can really enjoy and appreciate these events like, perhaps, the characters involved are doing. That's all.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
The current public transport system in Karachi has several issues. The timings of the buses are unreliable and the...
The Supreme Court needs to put its house in order. We need to learn from the mistakes of the past and set a precedent...
The incessant inflation has made life difficult for the salaried classes and those on fixed incomes. Black-marketing,...
As a nation, Pakistan is facing a multitude of challenges. Amidst this chaotic environment, a new generation of...
Income inequality has become a persistent issue in our society, with significant implications for economic justice and...
A highly qualified assistant professor of IBA-Sukkur, Dr Ajmal Sawand, has been brutally killed in a tribal dispute....