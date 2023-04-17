Tax-funded drama

This letter refers to the article ‘Everything everywhere all at once’ (April 15, 2023) Salaar Khan. I offer my compliments to the young lawyer for this wonderful piece. It was a beautiful and comprehensive portrayal – in the most pleasant and least offensive tone possible - of the sordid drama unfolding in Pakistan. And that means we can expect yet more adventure and excitement.

Whoever said we lack entertainment options in this country? Our taxes might not build roads or railways but they sure can make us laugh. All we need to do is to broaden our sense of humour to a level where we can really enjoy and appreciate these events like, perhaps, the characters involved are doing. That's all.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi